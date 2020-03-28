KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Western Michigan University students have the coronavirus, according to the university's health center.

One student tested positive for the virus after returning home to the east side of the state after they left campus on March 10, and the two other students developed symptoms after distance learning began on March 16.

One of the students who experienced COVID-19 symptoms after online classes began is in self-isolation on campus. The health center worked closely with the Kalamazoo Health Department to notify the people who may have been exposed to the student. No other precautions are required for the public of the Kalamazoo area, according to the health center.

The other student who experienced symptoms after online classes began is in self-isolation off-campus as well as the student from the east side of the state.

The Medical Director of the Sindecuse Health Center, Gayle Ruggiero, M.D., said in a press release that these three cases are the only ones from the Kalamazoo campus community that she knows about; however, there may be more.

She said the total population of the Kalamazoo WMU campus is about 30,000 people.

As of Saturday morning on March 28, there are nearly 4,000 cases of the new virus in Michigan, and 92 people have died.

Ruggiero said she is working with local and state medical officals to navigate this "complex" public health crisis.

Western, along with many other state universities and colleges, will continue their online education through the end of the semester to help ensure the safety and wellness of the students and staff.

