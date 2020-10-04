Spectrum Health says 35 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the virus; two of whom were confirmed in the last day.

The West Michigan-based health care system is reporting the number of coronavirus patients within their hospitals as well as the number of employees who have been tested on their website.

Friday's data shows that over 2,100 employees have been screened.

Spectrum Health does not indicate which department the employees work in or which hospital or health care center they work at. The health care system has 14 hospitals in the region with 31,000 staff members.

Health care workers in southeast Michigan are also getting infected with the coronavirus. According to the Detroit Free Press, 1,500 workers at Beaumont Health showed coronavirus symptoms and 734 employees of Henry Ford Health System tested positive.

Spectrum Health also has 62 people receiving care for coronavirus; 43 of them have tested positive and 19 are awaiting results. In total 30 people who were hospitalized or observed have recovered from the virus.

