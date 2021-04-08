$400 million still available in CERA funds as CDC issues new Eviction Moratorium

More than half of the funding given to the state is still up for grabs

MICHIGAN, USA — Tuesday the CDC issued a new Eviction Moratorium, protecting renters from being evicted for missed payments through October 3. The new moratorium only applies to counties where COVID-19 case numbers are considered substantial.

This comes on the heels of the original moratorium ending July 31. Susan Cervantes, director of Kent County Community action, expected to see more people come through the door in dire straights, but thanks to CERA (COVID Emergency Rental Assistance) being available for the past few months, they're less busy than she anticipated.

Good news for renters in Michigan - the original moratorium lifting doesn't mean an immediate loss of housing for missed payments. It does mean the eviction process can begin. Cervantes says courts look more favorably on renters who have already sought assistance.

"Be proactive," she says. "Get on our list to get some assistance so that we can help before the eviction becomes a reality." She says even if funds haven't been processed, a record of initiating the process looks good."

I asked Darius Mitchell with the Urban League of West Michigan if he was worried about a potential rise in evictions leading to a rise in unhoused community members. He says at this point, it's too soon to tell.

"That's the scary part." Mitchell says. "We're kind of just reading the tea leaves day by day."

With Kent county not impacted by the new moratorium to begin the month, he says it's all about being prepared in case COVID numbers rise enough to hit that substantial level.

"Day after day, the goal line moves," Mitchell says. "We're just trying to prepare for the worst. So trying to have our resources ready."

The biggest resource available are those CERA funds, which Mitchell and Cervantes agree are critical for both landlords and renters to take advantage of to reduce big debts - citing situations of renters getting 19 and 20 thousand dollars in assistance to pay back missed rent.

They say regardless of how much you owe, it's important to get your ducks in a row now and not wait, with claims taking around 6 weeks to process.

The CERA program can provide up to 12 months of assistance on owed rent and up to three months of future rent assistance and funds for utilities.

Here are a few helpful links:

