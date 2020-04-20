DETROIT — A 5-year-old from the Detroit area has died from COVID-19.

According to WXYZ, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, Skylar Herbert developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus.

She died at Beaumont Royal Oak Sunday after being on a ventilator for two weeks.

"The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy," Beaumont Hospital said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus."

As of Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 633 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 31,424. This is the third day in a row that the daily case count was below 1,000.

