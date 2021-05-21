8 million COVID vaccine doses have been given to Michiganders

To date, 57% of the Michigan population has received at least one dose.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement as Michigan surpasses eight million vaccine doses administered.

To date, 57% of Michiganders have received at least one dose.

“Today, Michigan will surpass eight million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release. “Michigan is emerging from the once-in-a-century pandemic and gearing up to jumpstart the economy. The hope that we feel today is thanks to the millions of Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families, and communities safe."

Whitmer also expressed her gratitude to essential workers during the pandemic.

"We also owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to every frontline Michigander who played such a vital role keeping our communities going during uncertain times and those who continue to stand on the front lines working to get shots in arms," said Whitmer. "They are the heroes of this crises. Thanks to them and every Michigander who has gotten vaccinated."

Whitmer announced Thursday that on June 1, Michigan will be opening up all outdoor events at 100% capacity and indoor events at 50%, and on July 1, everything will be 100% open except for a few targeted guidelines to keep vulnerable populations safe.

"We will have the Independence Day and summer that we all crave, and together, we will build back better," said Whitmer. "Michigan is poised to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, build up our crumbling infrastructure, invest in our kids and schools, and get back to a new normal as a stronger, more resilient state.”

