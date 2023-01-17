AARP: COVID-19 infection, death rates on the rise in nursing homes

AARP officials say nursing home residents, staff and family members should take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

MICHIGAN, USA — AARP released a report Tuesday saying COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise in Michigan's nursing homes. The report also said that a majority of both residents and staff in nursing homes are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard analyzes federal data that goes back to June 1, 2020, to show the impact the virus has had on nursing home residents and staff.

According to AARP's data, national COVID-19 rates in nursing homes spiked 57% in the month leading up to Dec. 18. Staff rates were also up 53%. Meanwhile, nursing homes in Michigan saw a 21.5% increase in COVID-19 rates over the same period.

National death rates also spiked 14% in the month leading up to Dec. 18.

AARP officials are encouraging people to take steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“Nursing homes must prioritize steps to increase up-to-date vaccination rates among residents and staff,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP. “Family members can play a role too, keeping their loved ones safe by engaging with facility management and staff and asking the right questions about vaccination rates.”

When it comes to vaccinations, the AARP data shows a majority of both residents and staff are behind. In Michigan, 42.1% of residents and 13.8% of staff were up to date with their vaccines.

AARP officials noted that the most recent bivalent vaccine has been available since September, but many nursing home residents and staff are not receiving it.

