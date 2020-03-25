MUSKEGON, Mich. — AgeWell Services of West Michigan and the Grand Rapids YMCA Veggie Van held a curbside meal distribution event Tuesday in Muskegon.

Workers passing out the meal bags practiced social distancing and wore face masks.

Meals on Wheels for Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa Counties is still operating and distributing meals for home bound individuals.

The curbside meal event was an effort to replace the six meal sites in those three counties that are closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first curb-side pickup event was held at Muskegon's Farmers Market.

The meals are for those 60 years old and older.

Without leaving their vehicle, each individual can pick up three frozen and two shelf stable meals and two meal bundles for other people.

"It's seamless and efficient and we're taking all of the safety precautions, so that's the most important part," said Kris Collee, Executive Director AgeWell Services West Michigan. "You're not getting out of your vehicle, stay in your vehicle we're going to use social distancing. All we need is your name."

A similar opportunity will take place in Holland on Thursday and in the Whitehall area on Friday. For more information, click here.

