ALBION, Mich. — Albion College will be hosting a virtual commencement ceremony to honor the class of 2020 on Saturday, May 2 and is one of the first colleges or universities in Michigan to do so.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. EST and will be streamed on the college's website. The event offers an alternative way to celebrate this year's graduating class after in-person commencement was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

More than 300 undergraduate students, along with their family and friends from across Michigan, 14 other states, and 5 countries, are expected to participate.

The virtual ceremony was filmed using an online videoconferencing platform and incorporated historical video footage from past commencements.

The college recorded students, faculty and staff presenters at their homes in Albion, Midland, Lansing and Chicago to create the program, which features most of the traditional commencement elements as well as photos from the graduates in lieu of a formal procession. It is rumored one of Albion’s famous black squirrels will make an appearance in a graduation cap.

President Mauri Ditzler will sign diplomas of students as Provost Marc Roy reads the graduate names to confer degrees. Students will be asked to move their tassels from the right side of their caps to their left after their names are read, signifying they have graduated and officially become alumni.

Students, faculty, staff, trustees, alumni and other fans of Albion can comment on the college’s YouTube channel throughout the ceremony, which will be recorded.

“Completing a degree is a huge feat that takes years of hard work and deserves to be celebrated,” said Ditzler, who will retire July 1.

Ditzler added, “While we cannot be together in person, we wanted to find a special way to honor our graduating students now in advance of an in-person ceremony slated for October."

Ditzler also said, “They have forged a path forward through their dedication to academic excellence and hard work – even during the midst of a global pandemic. We’re extremely proud of our graduating class and look forward to welcoming them virtually as we commemorate their achievements and perseverance.”

Albion is planning an additional in-person graduation ceremony, tentatively set for Friday, Oct. 16, which coincides with homecoming. Ditzler will return to preside over commencement, delivering the keynote address. More details will be released as they become available.

The May 2 virtual ceremony will feature comments from:

Rev. Donald Phillips , Albion College chaplain, who will provide an invocation

, Albion College chaplain, who will provide an invocation Alondra Alcazar, ’20 , a native of Chicago graduating with degrees in communication studies and psychology, who will provide opening remarks in English and Spanish

, a native of Chicago graduating with degrees in communication studies and psychology, who will provide opening remarks in English and Spanish Dr. Mauri Ditzler , who will confer degrees as well as provide a welcome and closing address

, who will confer degrees as well as provide a welcome and closing address Sunny Kim, ’20 , a native of Midland graduating with degrees in music and business, who will share thoughts with her graduating class

, a native of Midland graduating with degrees in music and business, who will share thoughts with her graduating class Dr. Nicolle Zellner , a professor of physics, who will represent the faculty with an address

, a professor of physics, who will represent the faculty with an address Board of Trustees Chair J. Donald Sheets , who will preside over the ceremony and provide comments on the retirement of Pres. Ditzler

, who will preside over the ceremony and provide comments on the retirement of Pres. Ditzler Dr. Marc Roy, Albion College provost, who will present the graduates for their degrees and read their names

“Commencement is one of the most time-honored traditions at Albion College,” explained Sheets, who has been part of the past seven graduation ceremonies. “Despite the global pandemic that is forcing us to keep our distance, we are keeping that spirit alive in a 21st Century way thanks to technology."

Sheets also said, “I am extremely appreciative of the many hands who have played a role in bringing this event to fruition as we send the graduating class of 2020 out to do great things in the world.”

For more information and to watch the ceremony, visit Albion College's website.

Related Video:

Related Stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.