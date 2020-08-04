HOLLAND, Michigan — On the west side of Resthaven's Maple Woods assisted living center, a table and two chairs sit outside a window.

With her phone in hand, Elaine Paige takes a seat to call her mother. Joan Buck, 90, awaits hip surgery and is currently isolated at the facility due the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know how long it's going to be before [the doctor] can do any surgeries, but I'm ready to go," Buck said. "I just feel like I'm kind of in limbo right now."

When residents were allowed outdoor visitors, Paige and Buck would sit on the patio and chat at a distance. As restrictions tightened, the two began talking on the phone while Paige sat outside her mother's window.

"The residents can still get sunshine outside, but they can't have guests show up," Paige said. "So, I had to get more creative."

The pair chats about family and Buck's experience at the facility. Paige also watches her mother do puzzles, looking through the window and giving pointers.

"It's a pleasure to have her out here," Buck said. "She's always coming up with fun ideas for doing things. She's my baby."

These moments just make you appreciate seeing family in person, Paige said.

"We want to keep her safe, hopefully this is short-term," she said.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.