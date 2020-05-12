Allegan County Public Health seeking volunteers to assist with vaccinations when they become available

All volunteers will be subject to a background check before helping at the clinics.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County Public Health and Allegan County Emergency Management are seeking clinical and non-clinical volunteers to assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics when the vaccine becomes available.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being planned for the next several months.

Clinical volunteers are those who are authorized to administer vaccinations as part of their profession, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMT’s), and medical first responders. Non-clinical volunteers would be those that can assist with inventory, transportation, greetings, security, screenings, and language needs.

If you are interested in joining the Allegan County vaccination team, you can fill out the form here.

