Amazon says it will be offering online computer science classes for students in Grand Rapids.

The company is offering the curriculum due to the coronavirus outbreak and the way it has disrupted the school year.

Amazon Future Engineer is providing free access to sponsored computer science courses in the US, which is for independent learners grades 6-12, and teachers who are remotely teaching this age group. Parents can also access this curriculum.

A virtual robotics program is also being offered, as well as EarSketch, a program that teaches students how to code through music.

More more information, visit the website: www.amazonfutureengineer.com/free-courses

