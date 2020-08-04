COMSTOCK PARK, Michigan — Food is one of the essentials for life. Right now, some of the people working hardest to care for the majority of us, may not be eating as best they should. Thankfully, lots of people are stepping up to help.

"We're just trying to figure out who needs a pick me up right now," says Chef Jenna Arcidiacono. But, it's more than a pick me up. As the pandemic has worsened, Chef Jenna and the staff at Amore in Comstock Park have been delivering free meals to front line workers like doctors, nurses, police, fire and more, and anyone else who may be recommended.

"Yesterday I got a request for a bank because they're working 24/7 to get people loans," said Jenna.

Like most restaurants, Amore has been limited to curbside pickup. But, they're able to continue donating food because of the help they've started receiving.

"Originally we were doing it on our own. Then we started getting donations, generous ones, from some local philanthropists."

Unlike most restaurants they have two homes being hit by the pandemic. Here in the States and Italy, where Jenna's husband Mauriccio was born.

She says, "It's devastating. We've cried a lot."

Thankfully, they're family in Italy is well. Seeing what was happening there, they took action here before it was mandated.

"The week before, we took out all our bar stools, a lot of tables, made sure they were six feet apart."

Yeah they're struggling like the rest of us. But, they're still smiling.

"We're selling cupcakes that look like poop emojis and toilet paper."

And still serving up love.

"They need more than just junk food. They need something healthy."

No, not all heroes wear capes. But some do.

Chef Jenna also says everyone at Amore is wearing masks, and doing everything they can to make sure they and their customers are safe.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.