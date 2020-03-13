ADA, Mich. — About two-thirds of Amway's workforce in Ada are being ask to work from home starting on Friday "out of an abundance of caution to help protect our community and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The company, which is one of the biggest employers in the greater Grand Rapids area, said the coronavirus situation "continues to be unpredictable."

About 2,000 employees will work from home, while 1,000 employees in manufacturing and distribution will still be operating.

"In the full spirit of taking care of our employees, salaries and wages will continue to be paid whether employees are working on site or at home," Amway said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.