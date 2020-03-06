28th Street Metro Cruise canceled due to COVID-19

The event has been held every year since 2005 and typically draws over 275,000 people from across the United States.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced today the decision to cancel this year’s 28th Street Metro Cruise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has been held every year since 2005, and typically draws over 275,000 people from across the United States, according to the chamber.

“This event has become a community tradition, and we always look forward to welcoming car lovers from around the country into our communities each year,” said Bob O'Callaghan, president and CEO the Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce. “While it appears our state may begin to gradually reopen this summer, the event still poses a potential high risk of spreading COVID-19 in our community and beyond."

This year’s event was scheduled to take place Aug. 21-22 on the 13-mile stretch of 28th Street from Grandville to Cascade Township.

Known as West Michigan’s premier car event, the cruise usually includes about 15,000 vehicles including hot rods, low riders, performance cars, muscle cars, classics, and more. The event also provides entertainment from local bands and event merchandise.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Chamber agreed it cannot risk a second wave of infection in a state that already has experienced enough loss,” O’Callaghan said. “This was an extremely difficult decision for the Chamber to make, but the right one in light of health concerns for our community.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay at home order June 1 by signing Executive Order 2020-110 and moving the state into phase 4 of reopening. Under this order, gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted.

Whitmer said she hopes to move to stage 5, “containing,” before July 4. However, even with this progress in Michigan’s reopening, Whitmer, along with health officials, have urged Michiganders to stay safe and follow CDC guidelines.

The cancellation of the 28th Street Metro Cruise is in line with numerous cancellations of summer events as organizers work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce plans to return in the summer of 2021.

