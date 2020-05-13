Anxiety and depression increase due to pandemic

People who have never before struggled with mental health challenges are being hit hard by economic uncertainty and isolation.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and people who have never before struggled with mental health challenges are being hit hard by economic uncertainty and isolation that are by-products of the COVID-19 pandemic.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Arbor Circle therapist Adrianne Prentiss regarding the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression and what we can do to address them.

"There needs to be a continued focus on mental health during this time of increased anxiety—there is a greater risk for depression and relapse, folks are struggling with all kinds of different issues related to the pandemic," said Prentiss.

Arbor Circle continues to provide mental health counseling and substance use disorder counseling via Telehealth across West Michigan, even though most of their physical locations are currently closed to the public. They are accepting new patients of all ages.

If you are looking for services, need assistance, or are making a referral, please contact Arbor Circle at 616.456.6571 or info@arborcircle.org.

Arbor Circle provides mental health counseling, substance use treatment, family development, adoption and foster care, advocacy, prevention and quality child care resource and referral services. The organization has locations in five counties: Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Allegan, and Ottawa. Arbor Circle serves over 15,000 individuals and families annually.

