DETROIT — Two people briefed on the matter say Detroit's three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.

Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later today.

The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

The people didn't want to be identified because no official announcement has been made.

Previously, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed to a partial shutdown, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts. The Big 3 were not initially willing to stop production.

