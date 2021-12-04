Appointments available at West Michigan Vaccine Clinic

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place hopes to administer a total of 24,000 vaccinations Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 14.

Many appointments have just opened, particularly on Wednesday, so clinic operators are encouraging anyone who is 16 or older and hasn’t received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to make an appointment.

Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The address is 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Anyone who is 18 or over may schedule an appointment at wmvaccineclinic.org. Those who need assistance or are ages 16 or 17 should call 833.755.0696 to schedule. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Clinic operators remind those who are coming downtown that Int. 196 eastbound is closed over the Grand River so motorists should allow extra time.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is a collaborative effort of Kent County, Mercy Health and Spectrum Health.

