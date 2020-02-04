GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Gov. Whitmer's stay at home order continues, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) is asking Michiganders to watch their drinking habits and practice moderation as the commission recognizes April as Alcohol Awareness Month.

Practicing moderation is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this time of coronavirus, be careful of excessive drinking because it can compromise a person’s immune system,” said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi.

Gagliardi also said, “Moderation is important. Don’t underestimate how much you have actually been drinking.”

Alcohol consumption is rising. According to a study done by the Nielsen Market Research Firm, the MLCC is reporting that sales have gone up by 55% by the week of March 21 across the nation, compared to this time next year.

Spirit sales, including tequlia, gin, and pre-mixed cocktails has increased by 75%. Beer sales have increased by 66% and wine sales have increased by 42%.

The MLCC asks that people keep these tips in mind for alcohol awareness:

Know that alcohol products are increasingly more potent, such as consumer favorites of hard liquors, including tequila and gin.

Know what a standard “drink” is: 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content); 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content); or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits or liquor (40% alcohol content) -- gin, rum, vodka, whiskey, etc.

Know consumption guidelines for healthy adults: one drink a day for women of all ages and men over age 65; up to two drinks a day for men under age 65.

Don’t binge drink. For women, it’s those who drink more than four drinks in an outing and men who drink more than five.

Know that heavy drinking can lead to chronic diseases, including problems with your liver and throat. It can also lead to high blood pressure, psychological problems, and pancreatitis.

Never drink while pregnant. If you become pregnant, stop drinking alcohol.

While staying at home, follow these tips to drink in moderation:

Set limits for how much you're going to drink

Don't relax your rules, stick with them

Consider low or no-alcohol drinks

Limit sugary cocktails that can impact your immune system especially if you already have underlying health conditions.

Gagliardi also encourages parents to talk with their children about underage drinking. According to the CDC, excessive drinking is responsible for more than 4,300 underage deaths. Parents are the major influence on their child's decision to drink or not.

