Aquinas College requires masks indoors, won't mandate COVID-19 vaccine

School officials strongly encourage the COVID-19 vaccine but won't make it a requirement to attend in-person in the fall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Aquinas College will require masks for everyone indoors this upcoming semester.

The private Roman Catholic college said it is following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, but it will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

The organization joins Hope College who also announced Tuesday it will not require vaccinations for students and staff in the fall.

The school said all students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to report COVID-19 symptoms, exposures or positive tests.

The state of Michigan now sits in the "substantial" risk zone for the spread of COVID-19, which is the second highest level of risk for the virus.

Current CDC guidance recommends unvaccinated and fully-vaccinated people to wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Many other West Michigan universities and other regional schools have mandated masks indoors as well as requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students.

Yesterday, Grand Rapids Community College announced they will require everyone on campus to wear a mask indoors. The organization also unveiled a vaccine incentive program.

