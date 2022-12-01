At-risk people eligible for 4th COVID shot as early as this week

Spectrum Health is already offering the shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, people with weakened immune systems or at high risk could receive a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine as early as this week.

One West Michigan hospital system, Spectrum Health, is already offering the shot. As of Wednesday morning, Spectrum Health currently has over 370 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with about 100 patients in the ICU.

COVID is also impacting the youth. The virus is showing no mercy as there are 16 children battling COVID currently at Helen DeVos Children’s hospital. Statewide, a little more than 100 kids are stricken with the virus.

With the state seeing more than 129,000 cases per week, and top health officials fearful that cases could reach 200,000 new cases each week, those who are at high risk or immunocompromised could receive a fourth booster shot.

Spectrum Health says it is offering the 4th shot to those who qualify. State health officials said people being vaccinated and getting their booster shots will be the key for us getting out of this pandemic.

"We know that the vaccines are phenomenal tools in protecting against severe illness and death," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the chief medical executive for the State of Michigan. "That doesn't mean that will stop every single vaccinated individual from contracting COVID. We also know that there are induvials who are in the hospital with COVID but not necessarily because of COVID but because of other reasons."

Dr. Bagdasarian added that the entire picture needs to be considered. Additionally, she said those who are the sickest with COVID and in the ICUs are those who are unvaccinated and unboosted.

Health officials say to talk to your doctor directly to see if you qualify for the fourth booster shot.

