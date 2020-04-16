GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Organizers of the B-93 Birthday Bash have decided to push back the annual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the projected impacts of COVID-19 and for the safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners, WBCT-FM – B.93.7 has rescheduled Birthday Bash 2020," an official release from the event explained Thursday, April 16.

The new date will be Saturday, Aug. 29 for its third year at Fifth Third Ballpark.

This year’s lineup will feature performances by Brothers Osborne, Tyler Farr and Kylie Morgan.

Tickets will be limited with ticket prices as low as $39 for reserved seating. Parking will be available at the Ballpark for $10. General admission, reserved seating, and VIP field passes are available for purchase again this year. Tickets already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date.

The event will be have gates opening at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2020 with music continuing through the day. The night will end around 10 p.m. with a special Birthday Bash fireworks display.

RELATED VIDEO:





MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.