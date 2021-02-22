B.1.1.7. variant detected in Muskegon County

The highly-contagious variant has been found in multiple counties across Michigan, including Kalamazoo County, Calhoun County, and Kent County.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Public Health – Muskegon County announced Monday that a case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. has been detected in Muskegon County.

According to the department, the individual has completed their isolation and close contacts were quarantined after the initial COVID-19 diagnosis.

The highly-contagious variant has been found in multiple counties across Michigan, including Kalamazoo County, Calhoun County, and Kent County.

“Because of increased laboratory surveillance to detect the variant, we expected to eventually find a case in Muskegon County,” said Kathy Moore, health officer and director of public health – Muskegon County.

“It’s important for our community to know that this variant is circulating here and it spreads more easily and quickly which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.