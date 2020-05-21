x
Barber wins legal round in state's bid to keep shop closed

Karl Manke’s shop in Owosso has been closed since last week when regulators suspended his license.
Credit: AP
Barber Karl Manke, of Owosso, gives a free haircut on the steps of the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

OWOSSO, Mich. — A judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have strengthened the state’s hand in keeping a Michigan barber shop closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Karl Manke’s shop in Owosso has been closed since last week when regulators suspended his license.

But the health department was seeking an order in a separate action that would have further kept the 77-year-old out of business. Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said the health department failed to show that Manke’s shop was a specific threat to public health.

 Manke resumed cutting hair on May 4, drawing customers from across the state who were inspired by his plea for freedom from a government shutdown.

AP
Annette Rafacz gives Manny Orovcoa a free haircut at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

