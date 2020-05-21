Barber wins legal round in state's bid to keep shop closed

Karl Manke’s shop in Owosso has been closed since last week when regulators suspended his license.

OWOSSO, Mich. — A judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have strengthened the state’s hand in keeping a Michigan barber shop closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

But the health department was seeking an order in a separate action that would have further kept the 77-year-old out of business. Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said the health department failed to show that Manke’s shop was a specific threat to public health.

Manke resumed cutting hair on May 4, drawing customers from across the state who were inspired by his plea for freedom from a government shutdown.

