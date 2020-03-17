GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s not the way Broadway Bar co-owner Cindy Berrington is used to dishing up corned beef and cabbage, but curbside service became the new normal for a St. Patrick’s Day mired by coronavirus concerns.

“Well they look forward to it, so as long as we can have drive-up service, the girls will come out with their gloves on and deliver meals,’’ Berrington said Tuesday afternoon, while overseeing take-out orders at the iconic bar at 740 Broadway Avenue NW.

Cash and carry – it’s the only way to get Broadway Bar’s coveted culinary fare amid Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order directing dine-in services of all Michigan bars and restaurants to close through March 30.

Patrons visit the bar as much for the atmosphere as the food. While Berrington and partner Tom Schuitema say they miss the camaraderie of the crowds, they understand the need to minimize the risk and combat the spread of coronavirus.

“You have to help out. It’s the only way to stop this,’’ Berrington said.

Schuitema agrees. “It’s the only way we’re going to get through this,’’ he said. “I just hope it doesn’t go beyond this month.’’

RELATED: Michigan bars, restaurants ordered to close Monday amid coronavirus concerns

There are 19,000 liquor licensees in Michigan affected by Executive Order 2020-9. Those who violate the executive order risk suspension or possible loss of their liquor license.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order will be enforced by state and local law enforcement agencies now through March 30th, according to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says she anticipates a spirit of cooperation in West Michigan.

“I know that our community is going to pull together and do the right thing and pay heed to the warnings and pay heed to the orders that have come out,’’ she said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.