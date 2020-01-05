BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival has decided to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is truly with a heavy heart that the Board of Directors of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival has cancelled this summer's event," stated Barbara Haluszka, Executive Director.

The festival was set to take play July 1-5.

"We have all had such positive attitudes during the COVID-19 shutdown and believed that by July things would be 'normal' enough to hold the event," Haluszka said. "But the reality is we are not back to any type of normal and we all must continue to do our part to keep everyone around us safe. Having a small gathering is not permitted, let alone an event with 124,000 people."

Festival leadership says the board does plan to return June 30-July 4 of 2021.

