Battle Creek Police station closed over 4 positive COVID-19 cases

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department station closed to the public at noon on Friday due to four positive COVID-19 cases within the department.

Four police department staff have tested positive this week and are all recovering at home. Officials did not specific if the employees were officers or not.

The city said it is following Calhoun County Public Health Department protocols, and the health department is working through contact tracing and additional testing of those who may have come in contact with the infected staff.

The situation does not impact the 911 response, the city said.

