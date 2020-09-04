The coronavirus crisis has created a lot of uncertainty for charities across West Michigan, as needs continue to grow.

A new Better Business Bureau study shows what both charities and donors currently think the consequences of the outbreak will be.

The study shows real concerns coming from non-profits. It also found a bright spot, as many donors plan to actually give more this year.

The recent survey found 80% of charities anticipate their 2020 revenue will be lower than expected, raising concerns about maintaining a financially stable organization for 89%.

Almost all, or 94%, said it’s because they anticipate donors will be less able to give, most, or 70%, said they won't be able to host fundraising events, and more than half, or 54%, said their donors will likely redirect support.

But there is hope. More than half of people surveyed, said they expect to give about the same, and another 30 percent, particularly younger generations, said they plan to give more in 2020.

According to the study, 48% of Millennials and 61% of Gen Z respondents intend to give more.

But how much, and where exactly that money goes, are two factors still up in the air during this time when charities are already being stretched thin.

“It's really tight," said Troy Baker, the BBB Educational Foundation Director. "So if you run into a situation where you can't hold your fundraising event, you might not make it. And that is the concern that we see in these numbers, that organizations are worried they'll have to cut staff, they'll have to cut programming, they will have to make significant changes that will affect the people they serve.”

Baker also mentions, the recent $2 trillion relief bill makes a new deduction available -- for up to 300 dollars in annual donations, to qualified charities -- for people who don’t itemize their deductions.

If you are able to make a donation, do your research beforehand. Make sure you know what the nonprofit is, what they do, and how your money will be spent.

