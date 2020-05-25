BBB launches app to help businesses find PPE

The app includes a searchable list of companies providing and selling items critical to the reopening process.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan announced Monday its launched a free app to help businesses find personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as connect with resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app — which is available to businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations — includes a searchable list of companies that are providing and selling items critical to the reopening process.

"As businesses reopen and welcome staff and customers it is important they have the supplies necessary to ensure their equipment and environment are clean and safe,” says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “This app can help organizations connect with local businesses. This not only helps companies reopen in a safe way, but it helps the local economy.”

With the prevalence of online scams advertising face masks and other supplies, a list of local companies offering these products will help businesses buy with confidence, the BBB said in a press release Monday.

The BBB said it would continue to add companies to the list inside the app, and invites other companies that are selling masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and other protective items to add themselves to the listing.

"It's absolutely imperative that lists like this are available to everyone, says Karen Smoots, owner of KMS Designs. KMS traditionally sells glove dryers. However, when COVID-19 hit she shifted her business model to supplying masks to businesses, local governments and individuals. “It’s one thing to have my business be trustworthy, but I want my supply chain to be honest and trustworthy too,” she says.

Along with a listing of businesses selling PPE, the app features valuable resources for specific industries surrounding COVID-19 and reopening their business.

"This is a huge benefit to the community,” said Isaac Oswalt, owner of 21 Handshake. “To have a central source to stay up to date on what COVID limitations mean to them, the industries they work In or support, and simple overall awareness.”

The free BBB app can be found here. The app available for download on most mobile devices or a desktop.

