GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan told its employees Wednesday that it close 10 customer walk-in centers and expand remote work in order to protect its workforce from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Earlier this week, two presumptive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“With the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, Blue Cross is quickly taking steps to protect our workforce while maintaining operations that are critical to the health of the people we serve,” said Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO. “We agree with Gov. Whitmer’s call for companies like ours to expand opportunities for employees to work remotely and virtually and cancel large meetings. We are putting those types of changes into effect immediately.”

BCBSM will require eligible employees not currently participating in its remote work program, to work remotely 2 or 3 days per week, according to a press release. The move will lower the number of employees at BCBSM facilities each day and lessen the potential for the virus to spread.

Ten customer walk-in service centers will close March 16 through March 31. The centers are in Detroit, two in Grand Rapids, Flint, Holland, Lansing, Marquette, Portage, Southfield and Traverse City.

BCBSM is also suspending all but the "most essential" business air travel through April 30.

Visitors to BCBSM facilities will be required to complete a questionnaire about their recent travel activity upon entering and the facilities will be cleaned and sanitized on an even more frequent schedule.

