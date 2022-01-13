Belding Area Schools closes Friday due to staff shortage, illness

Classes are expected to resume Monday, January 17.

BELDING, Mich. — Belding Area Schools will be closed Friday, January 14, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses, according to their Facebook page.

The school says an increase in illness means they cannot staff the school adequately or safely.

In addition to the staffing shortage, the school is also concerned about funding due to a lack of student attendance. Belding says they were at 80% attendance Thursday, but had to send many students home throughout the day.

"I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Tomorrow will be treated like a snow day," Belding Area Schools says. "There will not be any expected remote learning."

The school has not said what this means for extra-curricular activities on Friday, but parents should expect an email with further information.

Classes are expected to resume Monday, January 17.

