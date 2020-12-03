LANSING, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents to beware of businesses engaging in potential price-gouging, and to report them to her office.

The warning follows the confirmation of two novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday in hopes of mitigating the spread of the virus.

The attorney general's office is aware of businesses selling face masks, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies at exceptionally high prices – likely in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. Other products that consumers might seek to purchase due to the threat of COVID-19 may also be at risk of price-gouging practices.

“Supply and demand might be a familiar saying for retailers, but price-gouging is against the law and protecting consumers against unfair business practices is a service my office provides to residents,” Nessel said. “My Consumer Protection team reviews all complaints we receive and determines whether appropriate legal action should be taken. I encourage any consumer who believes they may be a victim of price-gouging to file a report with my office so that we can follow up on those concerns to hold accountable the people who are illegally profiting off of Michiganders’ fears and take legal action if necessary.”

Last week, the attorney general's office revealed a business in Allendale Township was profiting off rising fears about coronavirus. The True Value was selling individual face masks packaged in Ziploc bags for $10.

Nessel's office is urging Michigan resident to report any violation of the Consumer Protection Act online or by calling 877-765-8388.

