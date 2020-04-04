WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) announced legislation Saturday, April 4 that would make more people eligible for COVID-19 relief checks.

Under the bipartisan coronavirus relief package, which was passed last week, each adult will receive a stimulus payment of $1,200 and they will get $500 per child, for taxpayers who make less than $75,000 individually or $150,000 jointly.

However, no money will be provided for dependents who are older than 16, and these dependents are unable to claim the payment for themselves. The stimulus checks exclude older dependents, like college students or those who are disabled.

The bill proposed by the Michigan senators ensures dependents 16 and older would qualify for the $500 increase.

Stabenow said the existing legislation is "unfair" to parents and caregivers who have older dependents.

"Most Michigan residents will be receiving direct payments, but the law left behind 17- and 18-year-olds, college students, and other dependent adults," she said. "This new bill will make sure taxpayers receive the $500 payment for all their dependents."

Peters said that the legislature needs to work to ensure that families have relief and support available to them.

"I’m pleased to cosponsor this bill, which will ensure adults that have dependents they care for – including 17 and 18 year-olds, college students and those who are disabled – receive the much-needed support to help them get through this crisis," said Peters.

The payments are structured as a tax refund and they are administered by the IRS.

