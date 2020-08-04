ARMADA, Mich. — To help with the current demand and need, Michigan-based Blake’s Hard Cider will start producing and supplying liquid hand sanitizer.

The distillery will manufacture and distribute gallon size hand sanitizer for hospitals and large businesses. The sanitizer will be available for purchase for the public Wednesday, but free for first responders.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to be in the position to expand our production capabilities to manufacture and supply hand sanitizer that meets World Health Organization standards to front line healthcare workers and the public,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder, Blake’s Hard Cider and president of Blake Family Companies. “Now, more than ever, we must find ways to support and look out for each other and Blake’s is proud and committed to do our part.”

In addition to providing hand sanitizer, Blake’s is giving all children under 18 a free bagged lunch between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Blake’s is also collecting medical supplies (masks, gowns, gloves, disinfectant) accepted in sealed zip lock or garbage bags at the drive-through during business hours to be delivered to area hospitals. In exchange for support, donors will receive a free cup of Blake’s sweet cider and a donut.

Customers can use Blake’s carry out and drive-through service seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cider, donuts, jams, bakery and other select grocery items. Visit www.blakefarms.com or their Facebook page for more information.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.