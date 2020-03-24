GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Healthy individuals are encouraged to donate blood during Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

The federal government released guidance about donating blood, reminding individuals that blood drives and donations are exempt from the stay-at-home order due to the critical nature of blood.

The governor's order states that individuals may leave their homes for healthcare and public health operations. That includes organizations collecting blood, platelets, plasma, and other necessary materials, according to the order.

The Michigan Department of Health and Safety stated that blood drives and donations are necessary to sustain and protect life, which allows blood centers to remain open.

"It is important to know that receiving blood, and with community mitigation steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, donating blood is still a safe and important process for healthy individuals," said Robert Gordon, the Director of the MDHHS.

Whitmer's order also exempts Versiti Blood Center of Michigan from limiting the number of people in a physical space to ten.

The Chief Medical Officer of Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, Thomas Abershire, said the organization supplies blood to nearly 80 hospitals across the state.

"It is critically important to maintain an adequate blood supply so these hospitals can deliver life-saving blood products to trauma patients and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy," Abershire said.

Versiti is also following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Association of Blood Banks in order to further protect donors. These guidelines include:

Pre-screening staff and donors for COVID-19 symptoms

Complying with social distancing throughout the donation process

Donation beds are six feet apart or separated by a partition

Wiping down surfaces and beds

Providing only packaged snacks and drinks

The best way to donate is to schedule an appointment by calling 1-866-642-5663 or by visiting Versiti's website.

