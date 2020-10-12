Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan waiving all costs for COVID-19 vaccine coverage

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for the COVID-19 vaccine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for administration of COVID-19 vaccines to commercial members during the government’s multi-phased approach to vaccine distribution.

This action includes Blue Cross and Blue Care Network commercial plans. Medicare is covering the vaccine costs for Medicare members.

“The availability of FDA-authorized vaccines for COVID-19 is a critical phase in our shared effort to defeat the virus, improve the health of our communities and resume our pre-pandemic routines,” said Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO. “Blue Cross wants to ensure that the copay doesn’t stand in the way of our members having ready access to vaccinations when the time comes.”

Blue Cross is closely monitoring developments as more information becomes available from federal and state authorities on the vaccines and logistical planning for distribution.

Employer groups subject to the Affordable Care Act are required to cover administration of the vaccine. BCBSM will work with employers to guide them through applicable requirements.

The company is posting helpful information on COVID-19 online at www.MIBluesPerspectives.com and www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus to inform customers and members of the latest on the national impact of coronavirus and provide counsel on what to do and where to seek care if members come down with symptoms.

