DETROIT — More than 30 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan employees are volunteering their time and expertise to fight the spread of COVID-19, and according to the company, will still be compensated.

BCBSM and Blue Care Network said Friday in a press release they will compensate the employees who stepped up to volunteer on the frontlines of the the coronavirus response.

The company put out a call for employee volunteers last week, and received more than 25 applications in the first 24 hours. BCBSM said Friday, more than 30 employees have volunteered.

“We’re immensely grateful to every health care professional fighting this pandemic, caring for those affected and saving lives throughout Michigan and beyond,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp. “The compassionate medical volunteers from Blue Cross are playing a critical role and we’re proud to support their work during this time of incredible need.”

In the state's update Thursday, April 9 officials recorded 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, making the total 21,504. There were 117 new deaths reproted, making the state's death toll 1,076.

