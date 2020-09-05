HIGH POINT, N.C. — With the help of his lifelong friend, one man drove over 500 miles just to bring N95 masks to his sister who works on the frontline as a registered nurse.

Joshua Yajcaji and his friend Corey Vafiadis drove 530 miles simply to deliver his sister Alexis Schulman a package of N95 masks.

Both Yajcaji and Vafiadis work for Vivint Solar in New Jersey, and when the company decided to donate a box of N95 masks, Yajcaji thought it would be fit to give them to Schulman and the staff at Cone Health.

Schulman is a registered nurse (RN) who volunteered to work at Cone Health’s Green Valley Campus in High Point, which is a hospital specially dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

Cone Health said Yajcaji and Vafiadis drove from New Jersey to meet Alexis at High Point’s Cone Health MedCenter to deliver the masks.

“My brother and I have always stuck together, and I’m not surprised he would do this for Cone Health,” Schulman said.

Nursing director and RN Scott Bennett said he really enjoyed hearing Yajcaji and Schulman laugh and how excited they were to see each other.

“Knowing that my sister (among others) is spending her time caring for others is no surprise by any means. The passion she has for this career has been made clear and if you have not seen it already, you will in the future,” Yajcaji said.

Bennett said Schulman has worked at Cone Health MedCenter in High Point for four years.

“On behalf of Vivint Solar, Corey and myself, I'd like to say that I hope this helps in some measure to put your employees at ease knowing that they have enough equipment to keep them safe,” Yajcaji said.

