MDHHS issues COVID-19 recommendations for Halloween

The guidelines include a reminder that a costume mask does not substitute a cloth mask.

The Center for Disease Control this week advised against trick-or-treating, now the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is weighing in on the topic.

“The way we celebrate Halloween in Michigan will be different this year due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

MDHHS advised that parents prepare their child for a different trick-or-treating experience involving social distancing, hand sanitizer and cloth masks.

The guidelines also encourage families to trick-or-treat only with those you live with and avoid congregating around houses. The guidance also urges Michigan families to consider hosting virtual parties instead of in-person gatherings to celebrate.

In-person gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less.

Tips for trick-or-treaters and parents:

Share with your children that this year may be different than last but let them know some of the new ways you plan to celebrate and still have lots of fun.

Talk with children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations. Keep a six-foot distance from others not in your group.

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating and guide children to stay to the right to ensure social distancing.

Trick or treat with people you live with.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses.

Wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose.

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both causes difficulty breathing. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Only go to houses with safety measures in place.

Check out halloween2020.org to find exciting activities and ways to celebrate Halloween this year based on levels of COVID risks in your area.

Tips for homeowners:

Use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of home and leading to driveway/front door.

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.

Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

Consider a neighborhood costume parade; it is an easy way to keep safe space between children.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.