West Michigan businesses work to enforce mask policy as requirements tighten

Masks have been mandated inside public places since late April, but a new order tacks on a criminal penalty for those who refuse.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Since The Mitten Brewing Co. opened its doors on June 8, masks have been a requirement for entry.

"I'd say there's not a day that goes by that one of our staff members is not challenged about the mask policy by somebody and usually not in a very nice way," the brewery's co-owner Chris Andrus said on Friday.

Andrus said he's hopeful that a new order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will take some pressure off his staff. The governor's order announced on July 10 expands the places in which mask wearing is required, enacts a criminal penalty for those who refuse to comply and requires businesses to refuse service and entry to non-compliant patrons. The governor's order deems it the 'no shirt, no shoes, no mask - no service’ policy.

"This order doesn't change much for us. We were already pretty proactive on mask policy, but I hope that it decreases the amount of blame that we feel for it," Andrus said.

Executive Order 2020-147 requires masks in all indoor public spaces, which has been a mandate since April 26, but now those who do not comply could face a misdemeanor and a $500 fine. Businesses are at risk of losing their license temporarily for noncompliance. The order goes into effect immediately for individuals, and on Monday, July 13 for businesses.

There are few exceptions to the order, including children younger than 5 years old, people who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment and those who are medically intolerant of wearing a mask, an exemption that's hard to enforce. Andrus said he's concerned even more people will abuse that excuse now.

"A lot of people are saying they have medical conditions and we're not really in a position to say, 'well how can you prove that to me?'" Andrus said. "I know there have been a handful of people lying about it to our staff, I certainly saw it myself a few times. Unfortunately, there's no real mechanism for enforcement."

In a Friday afternoon interview, Whitmer said that while there may be some who abuse this valid exemption she hopes that most people will choose to comply.

"I'm sure that some will push the envelope. What we are asking is that the vast majority of people, who are trying to do the right thing, understand that masks are doing the right thing," she said.

The governor's office said non-compliance can be reported to local law enforcement and the Attorney General's Office. However, the Attorney General's office said in a statement that reports should be directed toward local law enforcement. Earlier in the pandemic, clarity around enforcement of executive orders were hazy under the initial Stay Home, Stay Safe order, when the AG's office and local enforcement both said their phone lines were overwhelmed.

Whitmer's office said non-complying businesses can be reported to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"It would be nice to see more guidance on enforcement. I think that's the question mark I have and probably a lot restaurant owners have, right now, but we'll see," Andrus said.

At Kingma's Market, on Plainfield Avenue NE, the new mask order is more business as usual, owner Alan Hartline said.

"We've been at it awhile, so I think it's now become the new normal," Hartline said.

He said the store implemented a face mask policy early in the pandemic, as grocery stores were deemed essential and remained open. Hartline said they've had few issues with non-compliance, and anyone who comes in without a mask is offered a free one.

"I think offering them a solution certainly has helped," he said, while noting it is an extra cost.

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said the new mask order, "establishes level playing field."

“Over the course of the last couple of months the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) has heard from dozens of bars and restaurants whose number one complaint is regarding patrons who refuse to wear masks and properly social distance themselves from others,” said MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis in a statement. “This new order levels the playing field for all businesses and will create a safer environment without grief from customers for hospitality businesses.”

Concerns remain for the employees tasked with enforcing the order on the front end, but Andrus said he hopes patrons will oblige.

"We, as always, are asking restaurant goers for compassion, understanding and willingness to get through this together. No one likes this. I don't like this, you don't like it. You don't have to like it, we just have to do it. Otherwise we're going to go backwards and backwards and backwards until we are back in our homes again," Andrus said.

Masks are also now required while outdoors in areas where social distancing isn't possible, while waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in taxis or ridesharing vehicles or while using a private car service.

