Caledonia High School goes online until through Friday, Sept. 11

CALEDONIA, Mich. — After five students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Caledonia High School will now go to online only class through Friday, Sept. 11.

According to the school, the changes come at the recommendation of the Kent County Health Department (KCHD).

According to the KCHD, the students and staff member were tested positive earlier this. As of Friday afternoon, KCHD completed contact tracing and has identified over 100 individuals who have had contact and they have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid further spread.

The high school administrative staff will be sending out teaching and learning instructions or over the next two weeks. Additionally, all athletic and extracurricular activities will be postponed.

All other Caledonia Community Schools will remain open for in-person learning.

