4 Caledonia students test positive for COVID-19

Three others that were in contact with that student have also tested positive.

Some families and kids at Caledonia Community Schools are being asked to self-isolate after a student began showing signs of COVID-19.

The school posted in statement online saying they first learned about the student Tuesday. Out of an abundance of caution the school says they began calling the parents of all potentially affected students.

Families are being asked to self-quarantine until being contacted by the Kent County Health Department.

The school says that student has tested positive for COVID-19 since leaving school. Three additional students who came in contact with this student last weekend also tested positive. They all have been self-quarantining since Tuesday afternoon.

In an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and as required by CDC guidelines, the school turned over all information and additional close contacts to the Kent County Health Department. If your student is considered a close contact, the Kent County Health Department will contact you.

