Calhoun County Jail reports outbreak of COVID-19 in unit that houses ICE detainees

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County Jail is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, with 24 inmates testing positive.

A spokesperson for the county said that the outbreak is limited to two pods, which are in an area of the jail which primarily house ICE detainees. Calhoun County Jail works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a detention facility.

This is not the jail's first cases of COVID-19, but it is their first outbreak. An official said before this they had 11 cases in total, and they were able to catch them all as one-off situations.

All of the positive cases and their close contacts are quarantined. The county sais most of the individuals are asymptomatic, and two are in a medical unit with mild symptoms.

Calhoun County Jail is cleaning the affected units by following protocols recommended by the CDC.

Jails and prisons have been hot spots for COVID-19 due to close quarters within facilities. The state of Michigan did test every single Michigan Department of Corrections inmate during the peak of the virus in April. However, the state is seeing another wave of cases.

