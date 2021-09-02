Calvin University to start 2 week lockdown following uptick in COVID-19 cases

The university said an increase in positivity rates indicates an uptick and spread among the student population.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Monday, Feb. 8 at midnight, Calvin University says it will observe a period of "enhanced physical distancing" after seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Calvin's president, Michael Le Roy, said in a letter addressed campus community Monday that the university has experienced an "alarmingly rapid increase in COVID-19 positivity rates" indicating the uptick and spread among the student population.

"We have also seen evidence of failure by some to adhere to our health and safety guidelines," Le Roy said, including delays in reporting COVID-like symptoms and illness, social gatherings, failure to social distance and students ignoring occupancy limits in common spaces.

The physical distancing period will be observed for 14 days. Le Roy said the situation would be reassessed after 14 days to determine whether it needs to be extended.

During the 14-day lockdown, students should not gather with others -- on or off campus. Other changes to on-campus activities during the two-week period:

Dining halls will be open for takeout orders only, and food may not be consumed in the presence of others outside immediate living pods (roommates)

Athletic activities are currently being evaluated on a team-by-team basis. Based upon patterns of test results, symptoms, and close contacts, some team activities have been suspended. The athletic director will communicate with each team to outline the plans for the next two weeks based on state regulations and MIAA protocols. Intramural activities will be paused until further notice and up to 14 days

All public seating areas in residence halls and campus buildings will be closed, including basements, lounges, reading rooms, and the seating area outside of Johnny’s

Activities permitted on campus include:

Attending an in-person class (students should attend in person tomorrow unless they hear otherwise from their faculty)

Picking up meals from a dining hall

Accessing secure internet

Utilizing individual study spaces in the library or in physically distanced drop-in classrooms (reserved for this purpose)

Conducting research or employment that must be performed in person

Participating in COVID-19 screening or diagnostic testing

Receiving medical care

For more information, visit Calvin's COVID Response site.

