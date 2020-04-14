GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is making hotel rooms at its Prince Conference Center available for free to first responders at GRPD and Spectrum Health.

In late March, Spectrum Health Hospital and the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) called Calvin University looking for backup.

“Unfortunately, crime and disorder have not taken a break during this pandemic and sometimes our officers can’t maintain social distancing during all interactions with community members,” said David Kiddle, deputy chief of GRPD.

Bill Corner, Calvin University’s director of campus safety, took the call from Kiddle.

Corner says the Grand Rapids Police Department was looking for potential housing for some of its officers who may need to quarantine because either they have been exposed to a presumed positive case of COVID-19 during the course of their work or perhaps they have a family member who is presumed positive and they can’t afford to be exposed themselves.

The point of the quarantine is to help people who are well, to stay well.

“Our officers are used to facing dangers daily but aren’t used to bringing that danger home with them,” said Kiddle. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that. An officer’s worst fear now is that they could potentially bring the virus into their homes as a result of their duties, endangering their own families."

Kiddle also said, "So, it’s important to have a way to help any of our officers who are exposed to a presumed positive case be able to quarantine for 14 days, so that they can keep their families safe and get back to their front-line work as soon as possible.”

Dr. Laura Champion, director of Health Services at Calvin, was made aware of a similar housing need from Spectrum Health, one of Grand Rapids main hospital systems, which is bracing for a busy spring.



Champion said, “They were looking for a short-term housing solution for those workers being redeployed to Spectrum Health’s Grand Rapids campuses from outside the area."

Champion also said, “They also wanted a housing option for staff who are driving in from a bit closer, but who need to do back-to-back shifts.”

The University developed a trusted partnership with GRPD and Spectrum Health and when the organizations asked for help, the university responded.

Leaders decided to offer a full floor of the university's Prince Conference Center to Spectrum Health employees and a separate full floor to GRPD officers.

Each floor has 23 rooms.

Jim English, vice president for finance at Calvin University said, “We are grateful for all of the healthcare workers and local law enforcement officers who are serving on the front lines of this pandemic."

English also said, “We see each other as trusted partners. More importantly, we see one another as neighbors, and this is a way we can live out our commitment of being good neighbors.”

The Prince Conference Center, which is currently closed to the general public, is located opposite the East Beltline from the main campus.

The university is providing the rooms for free and is also allowing guests to order from Calvin Dining Services with free delivery.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have with Calvin University,” said Pam Ries, senior vice president and chief human resource officer for Spectrum Health.

Ries also said, “Providing housing at the Prince Conference Center helps our employees feel safe and keep their families healthy while they care for the community. Being able to get rest close to the hospital will help them be refreshed and ready for the work ahead.”

Kiddle said, “Our priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic have been to balance the safety of our employees while continuing to serve and protect our community."

Kiddle also said,“We are grateful that Calvin University is a trusted and reliable partner in this work. It is times like these where the community as a whole must come together to ensure victory for all.”

Healthcare workers and law enforcement officers staying at Prince Conference Center are doing so as a precaution and are not positive or presumed positive for COVID-19.

GRPD and Spectrum Health have housing plans in place for first responders who may become presumed positive.

