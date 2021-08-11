Canada's PCR testing rules frustrates Muskegon family

After nearly 19 months, the U.S. reopened its land border Monday to Canadians, but Canada requires a negative PCR or molecular test taken within 72 hours of entry.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michiganders are excited to see friends and family in Canada once again after many months of separation during the pandemic, but a barrier still stands in the way for some.

Kim Sellon of Muskegon has family in Montreal, including an ill father. She hasn't seen them since August 2018 and as a result, she's very homesick.

"I need my family," Kim said.

After nearly 19 months, the U.S. reopened its land border Monday, Nov. 8 to Canadians, but Canada's government requires a negative PCR or molecular test taken within 72 hours of entry.

"Just from our research, it could be as cheap as $20 or it could run you as much as $1,200 per person, per test and that puts a hitch in your budget," said Kevin Sellon, Kim's husband.

Kevin is retired military and he said he doesn't want to have to remortgage his home simply to visit family.

"I'm happy people can travel for touristy things," Kim said. "I just really would like to go home to see family."

"We just want people to be prepared and not caught off guard," Kevin said.

Kim does talk with her family using technology, but nothing beats physical interaction.

The Sellons are waiting it out for two more weeks in hopes the government will lift the requirement, but if not, they'll have to bite the bullet.

In the meantime, the Sellons said they're looking to see if their insurance will cover PCR tests.

