CDC awards Michigan over $40 million to address COVID-19 health disparities

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the City of Detroit Department of Human Services $40,536,931 to address COVID-19-related health disparities.

The announcement Thursday, is part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment that seeks to advance health equity by expanding health department capacity and services.

This is the largest investment by the CDC to improve health equity in the United States.

The CDC hopes this grant will reduce COVID-19-related health disparities, improve and increase testing and contact tracing among high risk populations and improve services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”

The state, local, and territorial health departments receiving the grants can be found here.

