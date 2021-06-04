CDC awards over $90 million to expand Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine programs

The award is part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded Michigan $90,239,771 to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensuring greater equity and access to the vaccine.

The award is part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

To ensure health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines:

75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and,

60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

Information on where the funds will be distributed can be found here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.