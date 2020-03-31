CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Cedar Springs nursing home has 31 residents and five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from a PR firm representing Metron Integrated Health Systems said.

The outbreak is at Metron of Cedar Springs, 400 Jeffery St., and it has a capacity of 77 residents.

"These individuals are all located in one section of our community which has been isolated. Two of those residents and the staff members are currently receiving care outside of our community," the statement read.

One of the residents is expected to return back to the community within a couple of days and the rest are in stable condition and remain in care. None of them are expected to be transferred at this time.

Metron said they have been working with local, state and federal health officials to address the breakout of the virus in the nursing home. Metron is a part of Spectrum Health's high performing network.

The facility did not indicate how the virus got into the retirement home, but Metron said they have been implementing recommendations and requirements from the CDC to limit the spread. This included restricting visitors, guests and non-essential medical personnel.

Metron said essential visitors have been "heavily screened" before entering the facility.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and our staff members is our top priority as we navigate this global pandemic and unprecedented health crisis," the statement read.

