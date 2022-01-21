West Michigan Center for Covid Control testing locations continue operational pause

The COVID testing sites closed after multiple complaints and a BBB investigation.

WYOMING, Mich. — A nationwide COVID-19 testing company is extending its pause in operations after investigations into their legitimacy from Better Business Bureaus in several states, including here in West Michigan.

The Center for Covid Control has multiple locations in West Michigan, all of which paused operations on Friday, Jan. 14 to educate and train staff. The pause in operations were a direct result of complaints and the BBB's investigation.

The company announced on Friday that the pause in operations was going to be extended for an undetermined amount of time.

"Center for Covid Control (CCC) is extending its pause on operations and will not be reopening on Saturday, January 22, 2022. We remain committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit us to operate at full capacity," said in a statement released on Friday.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office also announced that they worked with the Kalamazoo County Health Department and sent a special agent and county health department worker for a surprise visit to the Kalamazoo location. The surprise visit was in response to a complaint that one of the workers was administering tests while sick.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office also commented that they have requested additional information and documentation about CCC's operations and are waiting for a response.

"As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate," the COVID testing company posted on their website Thursday.

