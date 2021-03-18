Chamber partners with Green Giftz to raise funds for vaccine clinic volunteer meals

The t-shirt fundraiser supports those making the vaccine clinic a reality.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber has partnered with locally and woman-owned Green Giftz, to donate 500 t-shirts to those volunteering at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place.

Both Green Giftz and the Grand Rapids Chamber are working to expand this partnership, making the t-shirt available for purchase for the community at-large.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Green Giftz as we continue to be creative in our approach to support our Grand Rapids community,” said Rick Baker, president & CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. “These workers and volunteers are critical to our business community come back, and for that, we are grateful to have the opportunity to support them.”

Proceeds from the sales will go toward meals for the more than 300 staff and volunteers a day who work to make the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place a reality.

“Our team is proud of our continued partnership with the Grand Rapids Chamber and excited to generate revenue for the Front Line Food Fund,” said Kelly Brown, Director of Marketing and Operations at Green Giftz. “Now, we get to expand on that by offering a well-designed and super soft t-shirt to our community with proceeds going towards supporting the volunteers who are making vaccinations in our community a possibility.”

The t-shirts are $20.99 and are available for purchase here. And $8 from every t-shirt sale is donated to the Grand Rapids Greater Chamber Foundation Front Line Food Fund, which purchases meals from West Michigan small businesses in order to feed the staff and volunteers at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

”The partners of the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic are so thankful for the thoughtful and generosity of the Grand Rapids Chamber and Green Giftz for providing meals for people working and volunteering at the vaccine clinic,” said Brian Brasser, chief operating officer, Spectrum Health Grand Rapids. “All those who have helped staff the clinic - our valued team members and volunteers - are so important to the success of this effort. This is another example of the incredible and giving spirit in our community.”

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only based on vaccine availability. The clinic is run by Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health, in collaboration with

Vaccinate West Michigan. Learn how to register for a vaccination at www.wmvaccineclinic.org or call 833.755.0696 if you do not have online access.

